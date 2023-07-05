The Dial of Destiny actor poked fun at O’Brien, who needed a note to remember who Harrison Ford played in Star Wars.

It takes guts to pick a fight with the man behind both Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but maybe it helps if you can't quite remember who he is.

During his guest appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, Harrison Ford got into a playful argument with Conan O'Brien about his ancestry. To settle the disagreement, the host tried quoting directly from his research — only to get roasted by the eagle-eyed actor.

"I refer you to this piece of paper right here," O'Brien said. "That says, 'Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father—'"

Ford then interrupted with a brutal observation, pointing to the paper in O'Brien's hand: "Well if that's a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says 'Harrison Ford' and then you had to write 'Han Solo.' You can't f---ing remember that?"

The comment earned plenty of laughter in the room from Conan's crew, but the host was quick with a retort of his own.

"No I can't. I can't remember Han Solo," O'Brien deadpanned. "I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films and this was news to me because I've seen those films and I don't exactly think that you 'pop.'"

He added, "I'm sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there's some people."

It was Ford who scored the deathblow, however. "How come you're not still on television?" he asked.

Their impromptu battle of wits was likely no surprise to O'Brien, who recalled Harrison Ford bringing a very similar energy to prior talk show appearances.

"You came on my show many many times, on the Late Night show," O'Brien said at the start of their conversation. "And over the years people would say, 'Who's one of your favorite guests?' And I would say, 'Harrison Ford, because he's so goddamn funny.'"

O'Brien continued, "You are so hilariously funny and you tossed me around like a ragdoll, verbally, on these shows and they're some of my favorite segments of all time. You are a hilarious man and I've always loved being around you."

In response to Conan's earnestness, the Star Wars actor recalled his Late Night appearances with a sarcastic retort: "You guys wrote some great stuff," Ford said of O'Brien's team. "I don't remember any of it."

Stream the full episode above, and watch a clip of the hilarious exchange below.

