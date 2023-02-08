Harrison Ford isn't just returning to his old franchise Indiana Jones — he'll also soon make his debut in a new one. The actor is set to take over the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, Ford has explained why he finally wanted to dip his toe into the superhero world.

"I thought, 'Everybody else seems to be having a great time.' I watch all these terrific actors having a good time," Ford said of Marvel movies in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I like doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it. So I'll try a piece of that."

Originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the first issue of The Incredible Hulk, Ross was the relentless opponent of the giant green monster (as well as the father of Bruce Banner's love interest, Betty Ross). Sam Elliott played him in Ang Lee's 2003 Hulk movie, but Hurt took over the character opposite Edward Norton in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. He never interacted much with the later Mark Ruffalo incarnation of the character, but he did re-emerge in 2016's Captain America: Civil War with a new position as U.S. Secretary of State and a leading proponent of the Sokovia Accords that would restrict superhero activity.

So far, Ross has belonged to the military/geopolitics side of the MCU, and you can expect that to continue with his scheduled appearances in Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order, both due in theaters next year. It's also a safe bet that he'll share storylines (and maybe scenes) with Julia Louis Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, whose recent appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made clear she's ready to start some international trouble.

Ford is no stranger to geopolitical thriller movies, having previously played a U.S. president in Air Force One and CIA operative Jack Ryan in Patriot Games and A Clear and Present Danger.

