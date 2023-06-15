Indiana Jones stars Harrison Ford, Ke Huy Quan reunite at Dial of Destiny premiere: 'You're all grown up!'

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have discovered the greatest treasure of all: each other. *insert teary-eyed emoji*

The former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costars exchanged sweet words with each other at Wednesday's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny world premiere, with Quan, 51, excitedly tapping Ford, 80, on the shoulder while the latter was in the middle of an on-camera interview.

"You're all grown up!" Ford squealed when he turned around to see Quan behind him.

The duo continued the interview together, and Quan later told Variety how he felt about seeing Ford 39 years after they appeared in Temple of Doom.

"I still remember the night we premiered Temple of Doom right next door and how much fun we had," Quan told the outlet. When asked if he'd ever reprise the character of Short Round, he deferred to the project's production team.

That is a great question that you need to ask Kathy [Kennedy], Steven [Spielberg], George [Lucas]," he responded. "[But] are you kidding me? I love Short Round. What a great character. I would like to think he's following in Indiana Jones' footsteps. It would be incredible and amazing to revisit that character."

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford at the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Though he rose to prominence as a child actor in Temple of Doom and The Goonies, he took a nearly 40-year break from Hollywood and won an Oscar earlier this year for his comeback role in the Best Picture-winning epic Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30. Watch Ford and Quan's Temple of Doom reunion above.

