The actors starred together in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23

Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love.

Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.

"I love you, Indy," the actor captioned his post, adding, "Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."

In 1984's Temple of Doom, Quan famously played a young, wisecracking pickpocket named Short Round who becomes Indy's lovable sidekick. He went on to play another memorable role as Data in The Goonies before taking a 35-year break from acting.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Reunion Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan at D23 | Credit: Ke Huy Quan/Instagram

"After being in Indy and The Goonies, [there were] very little opportunities for me," Quan recently told EW. Eventually, he decided to turn his focus to filmmaking, studying at USC and working behind the camera on various projects as a choreographer and assistant director. It wasn't until he saw Crazy Rich Asians in theaters that Quan found hope that there were exciting roles for Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood.

The actor, now 51, has since found acclaim for his performance in the Daniels' mind-bending Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which he plays Michele Yeoh's onscreen husband, Waymond. And at D23 on Saturday, it was revealed that Quan is joining the cast of Loki season 2 as an employee of the Time Variance Authority.

Ford, meanwhile, made an appearance at the Disney convention to introduce the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. He also confirmed that the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull follow-up will be his last time donning the iconic fedora and leather jacket.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Reunion Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' | Credit: Everett Collection

The 80-year-old actor got emotional while thanking the audience for "making these films such an incredible experience for all of us." He added that he's "proud to say that this one is fantastic," prompting cheers from the crowd.

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he continued through tears. "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Still, Ford made it clear that this will be his last go-round as Jones, joking, "This is it! I will not fall down for you again."

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters June 30, 2023, while Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+ in summer 2023.

