Harrison Ford injures shoulder while shooting Indiana Jones 5

A spokesperson for Disney says the 78-year-old actor sustained an injury during rehearsal for a fight scene.

Actor Harrison Ford has hit a setback while finally filming the long-awaited fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," says a Disney spokesperson in a statement to EW. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Indiana Jones 5 began filming in the U.K. earlier this month, with James Mangold (Ford v. Ferrari, Logan) directing, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring opposite the iconic, adventurous archaeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' | Credit: David James/Lucasfilm

The 78-year-old Ford has faced onset injuries in the past working on some of his biggest blockbusters, seriously hurting his back during production on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and more recently breaking his leg midway through filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

While the release date for Indiana Jones 5 has changed multiple times, the film is still scheduled to debut in theaters on July 29, 2022, despite Ford's injury.