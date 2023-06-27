An initial release date for a fifth entry was set for 2019, before a number of setbacks made that lofty goal an impossible one. Spielberg ultimately stepped down as director in early 2020, with Ford v Ferrari and Logan helmer James Mangold taking the reins shortly thereafter. At the time, "there was a feeling that they hadn't gotten the script they wanted," Mangold says. The filmmaker found the draft they handed him to be "a well-written adventure, but I didn't feel like it was about anything. Specifically, I didn't feel like it was addressing the reality that audiences were going to be facing when they saw the movie, which is that we have a star who's almost 80 years old who's playing this character. The movie has to somehow be about someone in their later years who was a great hero, but who is in this moment experiencing the realities of age.