Harrison Ford confirms he's done with Indy after Indiana Jones 5: 'I'm not falling down for you again'
One last shot at fortune and glory.
Harrison Ford appeared at the D23 Expo on Saturday to introduce the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 and confirmed that the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull follow-up will be his last time wearing the character's weathered fedora and leather jacket.
The 80-year-old actor choked up while thanking the audience for "making these films such an incredible experience for all of us." He added that he's "proud to say that this one is fantastic," prompting cheers from the crowd.
"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he said through tears. "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."
He put his emotions aside, however, to assert that his adventuring days are over. "This is it! I will not fall down for you again."
Ford was joined by costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ford v Ferrari and Logan director James Mangold, who is taking over for franchise director Steven Spielberg with this installment.
Though the trailer will not be released online just yet, attendees describe it as "action-packed" and "nostalgic," with many noting that the new film contains flashbacks and that Ford will be digitally de-aged for certain scenes.
Co-starring with Ford and Waller-Bridge are Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas. As EW previously reported, the score will be composed by Indiana Jones veteran John Williams.
Indiana Jones 5 will snap its bullwhips at audiences on June 30, 2023.
