Harrison Ford, Ed Helms team for shipwreck comedy Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire

The pair will team for the new STX seafaring film The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo, about a family man (Helms) in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on a would-be dream sailing vacation that ends in a shipwreck disaster at the hands of a charmingly unhinged captain (Ford).

"We love this story and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast," said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson in a press statement. "There's no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can't wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy."