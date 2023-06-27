Why Harrison Ford never uses the word 'hero' to describe his characters

Indiana Jones can be called a lot of things — professor of archeology, expert on the occult, obtainer of rare antiquities — but hero is not one of them. At least, according to the man who plays him.

"I don't use the word hero at all, because I think it starts us off in the wrong direction," Harrison Ford tells EW of how he has approached playing the character. "For years and years and years, I've been saying I want to play an ordinary person [in] extraordinary circumstances, who happens to behave well for the benefit of others."

"It's interesting, doing what I do, you meet leading men or movie stars or legends, and for many of them, there's an idea about how their brand works or what their audience wants — and there's a kind of hyper-awareness about being a hero," explains the director. "For Harrison, it's much more like working with a leading man who thinks of himself as a character actor. What I mean by that is, he wants to get under his character's skin and expose as many of his frailties or liabilities or neuroses as much as his capabilities."

"He's not interested in just creating a kind of hero," Mangold adds. "He's interested in creating a person filled with foibles and tics who just happens to be handsome and dashing and a world globetrotter."

When EW later asks Ford about his thoughts on his director's words, he jokes, "Well, I'm good with it, up to the point where you get to the handsome and dashing part." The rest of it he's okay with, though.

"You look for the details of your character, which may bring further expression and familiarity to the audience. And I don't mean familiarity with the actor, I mean with the character," Ford admits. "But the job of an actor in playing a character is to tell the story through the behavior of his character, and so the more details you can bring to that character, the more full the story is."

