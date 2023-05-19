"I know that that is my face," the actor said after the movie's premiere at the 2023 film festival.

Harrison Ford defends de-aging in Indiana Jones 5 at Cannes: 'That's what I looked like 35 years ago'

Some have criticized Hollywood's choice to use de-aging technology, which has become more prevalent in recent years, rather than simply cast younger actors for flashback scenes. But Ford defended the adventure flick's use of it at a press conference after the screening, assuring reporters that the finished product is very accurate. After all, he would know.

"I know that that is my face," Ford said. "It's not a kind of Photoshop magic — that's what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we've made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]..."

He continued, "It's just a trick unless it's supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it's not honest, it's not real... I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny A de-aged Harrison Ford in a flashback scene from 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The 80-year-old actor not only supports the movie's deployment of de-aging effects, but also expressed his relaxed attitude about his actual aging. "I'm very happy with it, but I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't," Ford said. "I'm real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, but s---fire I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Ford also has no problem admitting that Dial of Destiny will be the final film in which he portrays the iconic character of Indiana Jones. He similarly said goodbye to Han Solo in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and checked in with Rick Deckard one last time in 2017's Blade Runner 2049. When asked why this will be his last go-round with the fedora and bullwhip, Ford laughed.

"Is it not evident?" Ford said. "I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say."

Now that it has premiered at Cannes, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit U.S. theaters June 30. Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars franchise newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

With additional reporting by Carita Rizzo.

