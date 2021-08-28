Hannibal Buress musically teases return of Coach Wilson in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Sure, Alfred Molina is returning, and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will probably be back too, but Spider-fans finally have a real reason to get hyped for No Way Home: Coach Wilson is back, baby!

Hannibal Buress has apparently confirmed that his scene-stealing gym teacher from Spider-Man: Homecoming will return in the upcoming Marvel sequel, with a hilarious music video posted to Twitter this week. "Coach Wilson in it!" the comedian raps over footage of his character from the earlier Spider-Man film. "Two scenes? Maybe three? / Yeah, we'll see what they keep."

Buress adds that while he filmed scenes for No Way Home ("Went on the set in Atlanta, it was too clean / Yeah, COVID protocols"), he's not sure what will ultimately end up in the finished movie, because he "[hasn't] seen the cut." ("You know Marvel, very secretuv," he raps.)

Marvel also dropped the first trailer for No Way Home this week, teasing the return of some familiar faces, including Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. While there's no sign of Buress in the trailer, it's good to know there might still be room for Coach Wilson in a movie that involves the breakdown of time and space itself.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.

