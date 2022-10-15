Now this stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder looks good enough to eat.

One House Bakery has unveiled its latest Star Wars–inspired masterpiece: "Pan Solo," a 6-foot-tall sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite — er, sorry, "levainite" — made entirely out of bread for a local competition in Northern California.

"Introducing…Pan Solo!!!! This is our entry to the Scarecrow Contest @beniciamainst!! Pan Solo has been encased in levainite," co-owner and head baker Hannalee Pervan shared on Instagram. "I know, we're giant nerds! @catherinepervan and I created Pan out of bread dough!!"

The edible replica, which was painstakingly modeled out of dough to resemble Harrison Ford's captured character in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back and 1983's Return of the Jedi, has been on display outside the family bakery in Benicia, Calif., since Sunday. He is accompanied by a chalkboard that adorably proclaims, "Our hero Pan Solo has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut."

Han Solo frozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back' Han Solo frozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back' | Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"People are just super interested by it, and you see people smelling it and poking it and they're just like, 'What is going on?'" Pervan told The New York Times. "They kind of don't believe you that it's made out of dough."

This isn't the first time the bakery has gleaned galactic inspiration from the beloved franchise. They created the "Pain-dough-lorian" — and his pals "Baby Dough-da" and the "Pandroid" — based on characters from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian as their entry for the Scarecrow Contest back in 2020.

"The Paindoughlorian armor is made completely out of bread, or 'pain,' which is the French word for bread," they wrote. "Our Baby Dough-da is floating in mixing bowls and all his clothing is made from bread as well! Our Pandriod is made out of pans and other kitchen tools!"

The bakery's accompanying billboard also noted that the Pain-dough-lorian is a "distant cousin of the famous Mandalorian," played on screen by Pedro Pascal, who was tasked with protecting the young child Grogu.

Well done, One House Bakery! As the great Pain-dough-lorians might say, "This is the whey."

