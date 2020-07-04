Hamilton stars and creative team share memories of working on show during Twitter watch party

Who tells your story? Well, if you're a member of the Hamilton company, you tell your own, and each other's.

The original cast and creative team of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical phenomenon took part in a virtual watch party on Twitter Friday night to celebrate the show's debut on Disney+ in filmed form. The group shared numerous memories and behind-the-scenes stories from their time working on Hamilton, and from the sound of it, the show was as much fun to be a part of as it is to watch (if not more so).

First of all, the stars of Hamilton are evidently as enormous fans of Miranda's songwriting and each other's performances as audiences are. The actors, especially, threw compliments and rapturous praise back and forth throughout the evening:

Some of the actors paid homage to the crew as well:

But they also had plenty of stories to tell. Andrew Chappelle, who was the understudy for Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, recalled working with Phillipa Soo (Eliza) during the piano lesson scene in "Take a Break":

Ensemble member Carleigh Bettiol had a few delightful anecdotes to share:

Miranda also shared this adorable tidbit about "Dear Theodosia." (@VAMNit is his wife, Vanessa, and Sebastian is their son.)

Indeed, Miranda shared many, many bits of trivia over the course of the night:

And one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment:

Ultimately, though, perhaps Aaron Burr himself, Leslie Odom Jr., best sums up the experience of working on the show:

You can stream Hamilton for yourself on Disney+ right now.

