Hamilton is finally available to stream on Disney+

If you still haven’t managed to get a ticket to Hamilton in the five years since it premiered on Broadway, now’s your chance to experience it at home. Disney’s filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s sensational musical is now officially available on Disney+, alongside a behind-the-scenes documentary that gives fans an inside look at the making of Hamilton.

The news of the launch, which went viral in early May, was a happy surprise to both fans of the show and those missing Broadway musicals in general. Although the movie had been set to hit cinemas on Oct. 15, 2021, Disney altered its release strategy amidst the shifting trend towards online and VOD movie premieres as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom © 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Since launching on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton has become a veritable sensation. A ticket to the show was about as hard to come by as a plus-one to the Oscars, and the hype still hasn’t fully died down. Today’s release was filmed at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre back in June 2016 and features the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, and Phillipa Soo (many of whom can be seen in its exclusive trailer).

Hamilton and its documentary, Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter, can both be streamed on Disney+ now; those who haven’t signed up for Disney+ can pay $6.99 per month for a subscription (which includes a free trial) to watch both. As Miranda sings in the musical, don’t throw away your shot to witness this era-defining show.

