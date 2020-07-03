Hamilton is finally available to stream on Disney+
Viewers can also watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary.
If you still haven’t managed to get a ticket to Hamilton in the five years since it premiered on Broadway, now’s your chance to experience it at home. Disney’s filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s sensational musical is now officially available on Disney+, alongside a behind-the-scenes documentary that gives fans an inside look at the making of Hamilton.
The news of the launch, which went viral in early May, was a happy surprise to both fans of the show and those missing Broadway musicals in general. Although the movie had been set to hit cinemas on Oct. 15, 2021, Disney altered its release strategy amidst the shifting trend towards online and VOD movie premieres as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since launching on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton has become a veritable sensation. A ticket to the show was about as hard to come by as a plus-one to the Oscars, and the hype still hasn’t fully died down. Today’s release was filmed at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre back in June 2016 and features the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, and Phillipa Soo (many of whom can be seen in its exclusive trailer).
Miranda’s original take on Alexander Hamilton’s story infused hip-hop with commentary on American history and the founding fathers. It earned 11 Tony Awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and its incisive critique on political power and social structures remains weighty against the backdrop of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. Miranda recently partnered with anti-racist activist Rachel Cargle to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and news headlines covering the current protests, which has since been widely shared on social media.
Hamilton and its documentary, Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter, can both be streamed on Disney+ now; those who haven’t signed up for Disney+ can pay $6.99 per month for a subscription (which includes a free trial) to watch both. As Miranda sings in the musical, don’t throw away your shot to witness this era-defining show.
