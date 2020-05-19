Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has 'complicated' feelings about watching the movie version

Many musicals fans rejoiced when it was announced earlier this month that the movie version of the Broadway show Hamilton will premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform this summer. But one person who may not be rushing to view this "live-capture" version of the musical is original cast member Daveed Diggs, who won a Tony for portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's show.

"It seems like it’s going to make a lot of people very happy," Diggs tells EW. "I’m terrified. I’ve never seen myself do that and it’s still the thing that most people talk to me about that I have done. One of the only reasons I can stand that kind of attention is that I haven’t seen it. At some point, I’m going to be forced to watch it and actually deal with my own feelings about this, and so that is complicated for me, for the kind of artist I am, which is I don’t really like to watch myself doing things. The sort of saving grace of a play is that I never have to watch myself doing it."

Diggs is currently starring alongside Jennifer Connelly on the new TNT science fiction-drama Snowpiercer. Set more than seven years after an attempt to reverse climate change resulted in a cataclysmic global freeze, the series takes place almost entirely on a huge continents-traversing train called Snowpiercer. In the vehicle’s 1,001 cars, a tiny slice of the world’s population, rigidly split into different classes, survives the existential threat posed by the subzero conditions outside. Diggs plays Andre Layton, an ex–homicide cop and resident of the impoverished tail who is recruited to solve a murder.

“The classes are stacked in this very neat fashion,” says Diggs. “Wealth in the front, poverty in the back. Layton is a resident of the tail, which is the lowest class all the way at the back of the train. They’re not privy to most of the social services of the train. But they live in exchange for work. He's struggling back there with everybody but he becomes useful for people uptrain. In his past he was a detective, so that becomes something that allows him to travel a little bit more."