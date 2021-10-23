Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, paid tribute to his late wife on social media following her death, sharing two heartfelt messages in remembrance of the cinematographer Friday night.

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," Hutchins wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the cinematographer with the couple's son. "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Hutchins also shared a trio of family photos on Instagram, writing, "We miss you, Halyna!"

Halyna Hutchins died Thursday from injuries sustained after a prop gun was discharged on the set of the Western movie Rust. She was 42.

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged the gun on the film's set in Santa Fe, N.M., harming both Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Souza was treated for injuries, but Hutchins died from her sustained wounds at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she had been airlifted.

Matthew Hutchins said he had spoken with Baldwin and that the actor was "being very supportive" in an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday.

Baldwin also posted a tribute to the cinematographer on Twitter, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Souza spoke publicly for the first time since the incident on Saturday, after he was released from the hospital on Friday.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna," the director said in a statement to NBC News. "She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time."

The production company behind Rust is launching an internal review in the wake of the accident. No charges have been filed, and a police investigation is ongoing.

In the wake of Hutchins' death, the International Cinematographers Guild has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family and planned candlelight vigils in Los Angeles and Albuquerque in her honor.

Meanwhile, Hutchins' husband has asked that donations be directed to a scholarship fund set up by the American Film Institute in her honor.