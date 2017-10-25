Halloweentown: Where are they now?
Halloweentown, then and now
In the pantheon of Disney Channel Original Movies, there are some that stand head and shoulders above the rest. Halloweentown (1998) is one of them, spawning no less than three sequels (all of which paled in comparison). It tells the story of Marnie Piper, a young girl who discovers she's a witch when she and her brother follow their grandmother Aggie home to Halloweentown. Marnie must learn to take control of her powers and embrace her true self to rescue her family and all of the denizens of Halloweentown from the evil Kalabar. With its mix of Halloween-themed characters and scenarios, combined with the magic of Debbie Reynolds as Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown remains one of the holiday's best trick-or-treats. See what the cast is up to now, ahead.
Kimberly J. Brown (Marnie Piper)
Kimberly J. Brown became a Disney Channel darling when she starred as Marnie Piper, a young girl who discovers she is a witch and must help save her town from dark forces. Afterward, she widened her Disney Channel reach, appearing in two Halloweentown sequels and the Disney Channel Original Movie Quints. She also portrayed Marah Lewis on the soap opera Guiding Light from 1998 to 2006. In 2003, Brown had a memorable role as Steve Martin's teenage daughter Sarah in Bringing Down the House. In 2013, she had a recurring role on AMC's murder-mystery series Low Winter Sun, while, in 2019, she appeared on Crossword Mysteries for the Hallmark Channel. Brown continues to act — including in a recurring role on General Hospital — and keeps the Halloweentown spirit alive with merchandise she sells on her personal website.
Debbie Reynolds (Aggie Cromwell)
Reynolds was one of the sterling talents of the classic Hollywood studio system, bringing her spunky, girl-next-door presence to beloved films like Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Tammy, and The Tender Trap. She found a whole new generation of fans with her portrayal of quirky, fun-loving grandmother (and witch) Aggie Cromwell in Halloweentown. She reprised the role in three sequels and also worked frequently in other children's programming, lending her voice to the animated series Rugrats and Kim Possible. Shortly after Halloweentown, she made an indelible impression in a guest-starring role on Will & Grace as Grace's mother Bobbi Adler, which she continued until the series' initial conclusion in 2006. She continued to work in films like Behind the Candelabra and tour her one-woman show all the way up until her death at the end of 2016.
Related: Halloweentown stars remember onscreen grandma Debbie Reynolds
Judith Hoag (Gwen Cromwell Piper)
Judith Hoag had a rich roster of guest star roles when she portrayed Gwen Cromwell Piper, Marnie's protective mother who wants to raise her children conventionally and not as witches. In addition to the Halloweentown sequels, Hoag has continued to work steadily with guest roles on shows like Grey's Anatomy, Bones, Six Feet Under, Criminal Minds, and The Middle. From 2012 to 2017, she portrayed Tandy Hampton, sister of Connie Britton's Rayna James, on Nashville, and, continuing her magic connection, had a recurring role on The Magicians from 2016 until the show's finale in 2020.
Robin Thomas (Kalabar)
Besides Reynolds, Robin Thomas was one of the most recognizable faces when Halloweentown premiered, with previous recurring roles on Party of Five, Murphy Brown, Matlock, and Who's the Boss?. He reprised his role of Kalabar, the evil warlock and ex-boyfriend of Gwen Piper, in the first Halloweentown sequel. He continued to work regularly on television, recurring on shows like Queer as Folk, Life Unexpected, Switched at Birth, and 90210. Thomas portrayed Marco Serrano, Greg's dad, on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and David Conn, the prosecutor re-trying the Menendez brothers in Law & Order True Crime, as well as Max Morgan on Zoo and Graham on Mystery 101.
Joey Zimmerman (Dylan Piper)
Joey Zimmerman already had a burgeoning career as a child actor when he was cast as Marnie's younger brother Dylan. He returned to the role for all three sequels, while continuing to guest star on series like 7th Heaven, The Practice, That '70s Show, Felicity, and In Plain Sight. He went on to appear on the short-lived TV series Harpies in 2013 and in the film Roswell FM in 2014.
Emily Roeske (Sophie Piper)
Emily Roeske was only 7 years old when she first portrayed Marnie's younger sister Sophie in Halloweentown. She reprised the role in two sequels and also had a guest-starring role in an episode of ER. Following 2004's Halloweentown High, Roeske retired from acting.
Phillip Van Dyke (Luke)
Phillip Van Dyke already had recurring roles on two television series by the time he was cast as Luke, a goblin made handsome by a mysterious shadow demon terrorizing the town. In addition to appearing in one Halloweentown sequel, Van Dyke also guest starred on shows such as Gilmore Girls, The Amanda Show, Boston Public, and NYPD Blue. He also starred as the title character on Nickelodeon's Noah Knows Best and was one of several actors to voice Arnold on Nick's animated series Hey Arnold!. Van Dyke retired from acting in 2003, pursuing a new career path as a salesman at a financial services company. He has three children.