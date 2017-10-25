Halloweentown: Where are they now?

In the pantheon of Disney Channel Original Movies, there are some that stand head and shoulders above the rest. Halloweentown (1998) is one of them, spawning no less than three sequels (all of which paled in comparison). It tells the story of Marnie Piper, a young girl who discovers she's a witch when she and her brother follow their grandmother Aggie home to Halloweentown. Marnie must learn to take control of her powers and embrace her true self to rescue her family and all of the denizens of Halloweentown from the evil Kalabar. With its mix of Halloween-themed characters and scenarios, combined with the magic of Debbie Reynolds as Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown remains one of the holiday's best trick-or-treats. See what the cast is up to now, ahead.