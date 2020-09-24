John Carpenter's Halloween returning to drive-ins and cinemas this fall

Halloween (1978 movie) type Movie genre Horror

You know who has zero problems with wearing a mask? Michael Myers. True, Haddonfield's most feared resident may not be the greatest role model. But it does make a twisted kind of sense that three movies in the Halloween series — John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers — are being rereleased in drive-ins and cinemas this fall, through Oct. 31.

The trio's return to screens was announced today by CineLife Entertainment, which has partnered with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films to unleash Myers once again onto the big screen.

"For generations of horror film fans who weren’t able to experience the original classic franchise in theaters, and even for those who remember when the films first premiered, we hope to capture the same thrilling and hair-raising atmosphere for all viewers to enjoy this quintessential Halloween experience,” said Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President in a statement.

The version of Halloween coming to drive-in theaters this fall is a restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the film's director of photography Dean Cundey.

And remember: if you see any of the films in an indoor theater, wear a mask. It's what Michael would want.

