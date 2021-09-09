Halloween Kills to debut on Peacock on same day as theatrical release

The new entry in the long-running horror franchise is the latest film to go day-and-date amid a chaotic movie landscape.

Halloween Kills (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Michael Myers is coming into your home.

Halloween Kills will debut on Peacock and in theaters on the same day, Universal Pictures announced Thursday, making the slasher flick the latest film to opt for a day-and-date release amid a turbulent moviegoing landscape. The film will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers starting Friday, Oct. 15, for no additional fee. (The streaming service is available for free with a reduced library, for $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 per month without adds.)

Studios' release strategies have varied wildly since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the U.S. last year, with many dropping their films on streaming to compensate for reduced box office earnings. Hollywood is currently emerging from a scattershot summer movie season, in which total grosses were down by about 60 percent compared to 2019, according to the analytics firm Comscore.

Halloween Kills Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Halloween Kills' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Horror movies, however, were a notable bright spot over the summer, with A Quiet Place Part II taking in nearly $300 million worldwide and Universal's own Candyman topping the box office its opening weekend with $22 million. (The Nia DaCosta-directed slasher has grossed $53 million worldwide to date, more than doubling its reported $25 million budget.)

The news of Halloween Kills' Peacock release comes just after the film's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday, where it garnered polarized reviews. The follow-up to 2018's Halloween, with director David Gordon Green returning, Halloween Kills features Jamie Lee Curtis back once again as Laurie Strode, facing down killer Michael Myers. This time, Laurie and her daughter and granddaughter (Judy Greer, Andi Matichak) unite their town to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Myers down once and for all. Or at least until the next sequel, Halloween Ends, arrives next year.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: