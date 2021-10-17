Halloween Kills scares up $50.3 million in its opening weekend

Michael Myers may terrify his victims, but he can't scare away moviegoers. The Halloween franchise proved its over 40-year staying power over the weekend with its newest offering, Halloween Kills, which debuted with $50.3 million at the domestic box office.

The latest installment of the slasher franchise stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall. Directed by David Gordon Green, it finds the inhabitants of Haddonfield setting out to put an end to Myers and his killing once and for all. The film was released on Peacock simultaneously with its big-screen release.

In the second place spot, James Bond reigned supreme with the long-awaited No Time To Die earning $24.3 million. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also held strong, earning $16.5 million in its third weekend and bringing the Tom Hardy-led superhero flick's cumulative total to $168 million.

Halloween Kills Michael Myers in 'Halloween Kills' | Credit: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

The Addams Family 2 held a fourth-place spot with 7.19 million. The weekend's other new release, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, opened in fifth place with $4.82 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were some notable holdovers including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($3.54 million) and Free Guy ($680K), both of which continue to do well with audiences.

Another one of 2021's spooky season offerings, A24's R-rated Lamb, retained its position in the top 10 with an eighth-place spot. It earned $543K, followed by the horror film Candyman ($4.6K) and musical adaptation Dear Evan Hansen ($4.1K)