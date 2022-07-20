Laurie Strode tells Michael Myers to 'Come and get me, motherf---er!' in Halloween Ends trailer

Be prepared, they say. And that seems to be very much the motto of Jamie Lee Curtis in the just-released trailer for Halloween Ends. Or, as the actress says in the clip...

"Come and get me, motherf---er!"

The third Halloween film from director David Gordon Green, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, is also reportedly the last time Curtis will portray the role of the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode. The actress first played the part in director John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween and reprised the role in 1978's Halloween II, 1998's Halloween H20, 2002's Halloween Resurrection, and the two previous Green films.

In February, Curtis marked wrapping her role in Halloween Ends with an Instagram post.

"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies," she wrote. "I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy."

The 2022 year has already been big for the actress thanks to her appearance as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra opposite Michelle Yeoh in the sci-fi-action-comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"She was the entire reason I said yes to this movie," the Halloween star said to EW earlier this year, about Yeoh. "You get to fight with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to fall in love with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to do a mating dance with hot dog fingers. Check!"

In addition to Curtis, Halloween Ends features Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards who, as a child actor, appeared in Carpenter's original film.

"I remember screaming a lot, being chased, hiding in closets, and Jamie Lee Curtis being an angel to me," Richards told EW last year about making the 1978 movie.

Halloween Ends will be released October 14.

Watch the official trailer for Halloween Ends below.

