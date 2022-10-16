Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend.

Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.

Additionally, the installment — which follows Curtis' Laurie Strode, now a grandmother working through the trauma that comes with decades of being terrorized by a masked killer as she squares off against the psychopath one last time — is the first movie to open above $40 million since Jordan Peele's horror sci-fi Nope ($44 million) in July.

Curtis recently insisted to EW that her turn as the formidable Laurie in Halloween Ends is her last amid skepticism from fans. (Her character returned in 2018's Halloween despite her death in 2002's Halloween Resurrection, after all!) "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," she said. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."

Halloween Ends 'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office | Credit: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Director David Gordon Green also backed up the scream queen's claims that the film would be her last. "We said that together," he told EW. "Her character's traveled through my whole life, and then at a point I just became the shepherd, so it was fun to inherit that character, take her on the journey I wanted to go on with her, and then saying goodbye to her."

The filmmaker continued, "I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe. At some point someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we're going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode."

Horror reigned supreme this weekend as Smile remained in the top five at No. 2, earning an additional $12.4 million during its third week in theaters. It now has a scary good total of $71 million. Elsewhere, the musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile came in third with an extra $7.4 million. The Woman King continued its rule at No. 4 with an additional $3.7 million during its fifth week in theaters, while Amsterdam rounded out the top five with an extra $2.8 million during week two.

