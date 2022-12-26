Jamie Lee Curtis says a tearful goodbye to Laurie Strode in behind-the-scenes Halloween Ends clip

Jamie Lee Curtis essentially began her career portraying final girl Laurie Strode in director John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween, and has repeatedly returned to the role, most recently in a trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed sequels: 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and this year's Halloween Ends.

No wonder the actress became emotional when the time came to relinquish the part, as EW's exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the making of Halloween Ends shows.

"The whole concept of a horror movie is to stimulate emotions, and the making of it does the same thing," says Curtis in the footage. "So to have done it three times with a group of people, and knowing that I'm not going to get to do it again with that same group of people, really has been very tough for me. It will be difficult to say goodbye to this group of people. Thank you so much for all of it."

Halloween Ends Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Halloween Ends' | Credit: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Earlier this year, Curtis spoke to EW about both the 1978 Halloween and Halloween Ends.

"John is such an interesting guy," Curtis said of Carpenter. "He's sort a gentleman — he says 'darlin'' a lot. My experience with him was that he was quiet and very focused on what he needed. The movie was made very quickly, there wasn't a lot of hanging around, there wasn't a lot of talking. There was a lot of working."

"Halloween Ends is the inevitable conclusion of a 44-year trip that started with this little girl in Haddonfield, Illinois, who had her life interrupted by this incredibly violent act, this incredibly violent human," Curtis said of the 2022 film. "The audiences have watched these movies over the years where Laurie and Michael have, in all these various forms, come into contact with each other again. Now we've created the final confrontation, that final battle between the final girl and her monster, and it's incredible."

Curtis also confirmed that Halloween Ends would be her last time portraying Laurie Strode.

"I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," she said of the character. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."

Halloween Ends is now available to watch via streaming and is released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD Dec. 27.

Exclusively see that behind-the-scenes clip above.

