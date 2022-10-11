Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode

While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."

Halloween Ends Halloween Ends | Credit: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Should we believe her? After all, Curtis said farewell to the franchise once before when Strode was killed at the start of 2002's Halloween Resurrection only for both the actress and her character to return in 2018's Halloween, a direct sequel to director John Carpenter's franchise-inaugurating 1978 film of the same name.

One man who thinks we should believe Curtis is Halloween Ends filmmaker David Gordon Green, who also directed the 2018 Halloween and last year's Halloween Kills.

"I do," he insists. "We said that together. After the first one, we decided to do two more. Her character's traveled through my whole life, and then at a point I just became the shepherd, so it was fun to inherit that character, take her on the journey I wanted to go on with her, and then saying goodbye to her. I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe. At some point someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we're going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode."

Halloween Ends is set four years after the events of Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills. In addition to Curtis, the film stars Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and franchise newcomer Rohan Campbell.

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14. Watch the film's trailer below.

