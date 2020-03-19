Celebrate Christmas in quarantine as Hallmark revives holiday movie slate

Ho, ho, how are you holding up in quarantine?

The Hallmark Channel wants to make sure you're socially distancing in good spirits, so it's reviving select movies from its holiday library over the weekend ahead.

Between Friday, March 20 and Sunday, March 22, the network will air Christmas movies during 27 different time slots, recalling sweeter, simpler times as it broadcasts movies like Dolly Parton's Christmas at Dollywood, Candace Cameron Bure's A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Adrian Grenier's Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, and A Christmas Love Story starring Kristen Chenoweth and Scott Wolf.

Hallmark's move comes as self-isolating celebrities continue to entertain fans on lockdown while the coronavirus pandemic intensifies around the world, like Miley Cyrus, who recently launched her Bright Minded: Live daily web series featuring celebrity guest interviews, and actor Ben Platt, who mounted a digital dance party with his followers.

Last year, Hallmark stuffed our stockings by debuting 40 new Christmas movies throughout the season, beginning in October and stretching into the new year. The channel's Christmas quarantine block begins Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the final film beginning Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Check the schedule on the channel's website.

Related content: