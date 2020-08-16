Hallmark Channel celebrates first same-sex wedding in new movie Wedding Every Weekend

The Hallmark Channel featured its first same-sex marriage in their latest film Wedding Every Weekend on Saturday.

The milestone comes eight months after the network was slammed for pulling an ad featuring a lesbian couple tying the knot after a conservative group launched a petition in opposition to the promo.

Wedding Every Weekend follows the characters of Brooke (Kimberly Sustad) and Nate (Paul Campbell), who decide to attend four upcoming weddings together as friends to avoid being set-up. One of the four nuptials the pair attended included a celebration of Amanda (Makayla Moore) and Vicky's (Carmel Amit) love.

The same conservative group behind the petition that led to Hallmark Network's removal of Zoya's lesbian wedding commercial back in December, is once again petitioning for a boycott of the brand.

"The once conservative network has recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the Left," reads the petition from One Million Moms.

"So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months. Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda. One Million Moms is boycotting all things, Hallmark. This includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark wrapping paper, greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, etc."

EW has reached out to Hallmark for comment.