Halle Berry says her John Wick 3 character might return in spin-off movie

The Oscar-winner teases that Sofia Al-Azwar "might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

During an interview with IGN, Berry confirmed that Sofia will not appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 but that she might be reprising the role in a film set in the same universe.

"There could possibly be a Sofia...her own movie," Berry said. "So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

EW has reached out to director Chad Stahelski for more information on a possible spin-off and will update if we hear back.

Readers with long memories may be experiencing déjà vu on learning about the possibility of Berry starring in a movie spun off from a hugely successful action franchise. After playing the agent Jinx in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, the actress looked set to reprise that role in a film based around the character but the project never made it to the big screen.

"It was very disappointing," Berry told Variety in 2020. "It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren't sure of its value. That's where we were then."

The actress was presumably thinking of the aborted Jinx movie when she told IGN that a film about Sofia would be "putting some ointment on a little sore."

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released March 24, 2023. See the film's release announcement video below.

