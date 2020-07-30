Oscar-winner's first directorial film will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

See Halle Berry as Bruised MMA fighter in first look at her directorial debut

Halle Berry's directorial debut has delivered a knockout first-look photo.

Following its addition to the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival lineup, the Oscar-winning actress has unveiled a gritty image of herself from Bruised, the upcoming film which also marks her first time in the director's chair.

Image zoom Courtesy of TIFF

Berry leads the project both in front of and behind the camera, playing a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who finds herself in a heated contest with an up-and-coming foe on the martial arts scene while grappling with a custody battle for her six-year-old son.

Judging by the photo, Jackie's journey will be a hard-fought one, as the actress can be seen sporting a bruised eye as she stares down an opponent.

The film will screen at TIFF alongside directorial offerings from Berry's acting peers, such as Viggo Mortensen's Falling and Regina King's One Night in Miami.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 10-19. See the first-look photo of Berry's Bruised above.