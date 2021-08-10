The Fighter: Halle Berry steps into the ring (and behind the camera) for Bruised

It's become cliché by now to note the almost surreal endurance of Berry's beauty; whole corners of the internet remain dedicated to it. In person though, it's nearly impossible not to stare at the startling symmetry of her face; her fight-club-honed body, too — even clad as unobtrusively as it is today in low-key black from neck to toe, like the world's chicest street mime — does not appear to acknowledge the mortal effects of age or gravity. She credits good luck and clean living (a by-product of decades spent managing type 1 diabetes) for keeping her so improbably fit, as well as extensive training for heavy-load action films from 2004's Catwoman to the X-Men franchise. Still, it's hard to picture most actresses in her demographic putting themselves in front of a fist — and uncountable elbows, and at least one vicious roundhouse kick — with as much willful abandon as she does in Bruised. In fact, Berry broke two ribs on the first day of shooting (not the same ribs, it should be said, that were cracked on Wick: "When you break something, it calcifies and it's stronger. You don't usually break the same bones twice," she explains helpfully.)