Hear Halle Bailey sing 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid

You can now stream the full song on all your gadgets and gizmos.

Halle Bailey is ready to be where the people are.

One month before the live-action Little Mermaid hits theaters, Disney has shared the full version of Bailey singing Ariel's most iconic ballad: "Part of Your World." In addition to releasing the song on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, Disney also published a visualizer video for the song on YouTube, featuring footage from the film.

The 23-year-old Bailey headlines the new Little Mermaid movie as Ariel, and she puts her own spin on "Part of Your World," originally sung by voice actress Jodi Benson.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Halle Bailey's Ariel takes center stage in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid.' | Credit: Disney

As part of EW's recent cover story on The Little Mermaid, composers Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about bringing the film's music back to the screen. Menken and his longtime writing partner Howard Ashman wrote the music for the original 1989 Little Mermaid, and he's since become a Disney legend, contributing to classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules, and more. But The Little Mermaid is arguably Menken's most iconic creation, influencing the music of nearly every Disney movie since. (In other words, there would be no "Let It Go" or "How Far I'll Go" without "Part of Your World.")

The new movie will feature classics like "Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl," but Menken also teamed up with Moana and Encanto composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to pen a few new songs. The new tracks include an Ariel song called "For the First Time," a Prince Eric power ballad called "Wild Uncharted Waters," and a track for Scuttle and Sebastian called "Scuttlebutt."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26, and the entire soundtrack will be available May 19. Listen to the full version of "Part of Your World" above.

