Halle Bailey shares emotional post as she wraps filming Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid

We're that much closer to becoming part of her world.

Halle Bailey has wrapped filming Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and she celebrated with an emotional post on Instagram.

"And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️," Bailey shared. "After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖."

The singer and actress said she was "so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory," but added it had been tough to be away from her nearest and dearest during filming (no doubt due to COVID-19 protocols). However, Bailey said she felt "freedom and perseverance" as she got close to wrapping the film.

Posting a sunset-taken pic of herself in the water, Bailey said the "experience" made her "so much stronger" than she imagined.

"I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! Xoxo," Bailey's post concluded.

She followed up later with a tweet, writing, "feels strangely surreallll to be finished."

Her sister, Chloe Bailey, cheered her on via Twitter. "I love you so much and i am SO PROUD OF YOU my halle," she tweeted, sharing a photo of the pair in the water.

Bailey, one half of Grammy-nominated Chloe x Halle, and a star of Freeform's Grown-ish, landed the whopper of a role in 2019. The film's director is Rob Marshall, who also helmed Disney's Mary Poppins Returns.