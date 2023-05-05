The actress had previously done Split and wasn't interested in doing another "disturbing movie."

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson passed on Midsommar because she just didn't 'have it in me'

After a breakout role on the second season of The White Lotus as the harried assistant Portia to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Haley Lu Richardson's career is on a notable upswing.

However, in an alternate timeline, she might have starred in the film that made Florence Pugh a star, Ari Aster's Midsommar.

In an interview with In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Richardson recalls getting the script for Midsommar but not even bothering to take a meeting because she had her fill of disturbing movies at the time.

"I remember reading it; it was such a well-written, creepy script," Richardson said. "I actually still haven't seen the movie because I kind of can't bring myself to watch it. They wanted to meet me...."

The 2019 film follows a a dysfunctional couple on a group trip to Sweden for a midsummer festival, only to end up dealing with some well-written, creepy Scandinavian pagan cult shit.

"I had actually done Split, I think, a year or two before," Richardson said, referring to the 2016 M. Night Shyamalan film starring James McAvoy as a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls.

Richardson was one of the teenage girls, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Jessica Sula.

"And I was like, I don't want to do another disturbing movie right now. I just don't have it in me, going around and crying at these disturbing things," Richardson continued. "It wasn't something that I wanted, and I felt really strongly about that. So I didn't even take the meeting."

So, does she regret passing on Midsommar?

"And, you know, that's a pretty iconic movie, isn't it? But I do think that everything happens the way that it's supposed to," she admitted. "There was a reason I didn't have it in me. And also, Florence Pugh is just such a good actor."

