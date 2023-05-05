White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson passed on Midsommar because she just didn't 'have it in me'
After a breakout role on the second season of The White Lotus as the harried assistant Portia to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Haley Lu Richardson's career is on a notable upswing.
However, in an alternate timeline, she might have starred in the film that made Florence Pugh a star, Ari Aster's Midsommar.
In an interview with In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Richardson recalls getting the script for Midsommar but not even bothering to take a meeting because she had her fill of disturbing movies at the time.
"I remember reading it; it was such a well-written, creepy script," Richardson said. "I actually still haven't seen the movie because I kind of can't bring myself to watch it. They wanted to meet me...."
The 2019 film follows a a dysfunctional couple on a group trip to Sweden for a midsummer festival, only to end up dealing with some well-written, creepy Scandinavian pagan cult shit.
"I had actually done Split, I think, a year or two before," Richardson said, referring to the 2016 M. Night Shyamalan film starring James McAvoy as a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls.
Richardson was one of the teenage girls, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Jessica Sula.
"And I was like, I don't want to do another disturbing movie right now. I just don't have it in me, going around and crying at these disturbing things," Richardson continued. "It wasn't something that I wanted, and I felt really strongly about that. So I didn't even take the meeting."
So, does she regret passing on Midsommar?
"And, you know, that's a pretty iconic movie, isn't it? But I do think that everything happens the way that it's supposed to," she admitted. "There was a reason I didn't have it in me. And also, Florence Pugh is just such a good actor."
