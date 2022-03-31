"I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come," Osment wrote on Instagram.

Haley Joel Osment has joined the chorus of voices honoring his onetime costar Bruce Willis after the beloved actor's family announced his aphasia diagnosis and retirement this week.

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Osment began an emotional Instagram post. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."

THE SIXTH SENSE Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in 'The Sixth Sense' | Credit: Everett Collection

Osment, of course, worked with Willis on the blockbuster thriller The Sixth Sense, released in 1999. The then-11-year-old Osment played Cole Sear, a boy who "sees dead people," opposite Willis as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe. The film became one of the most iconic roles of both actors' careers; as EW's Christian Holub recently wrote, "M. Night Shyamalan's influential debut is justly remembered for its incredible twist — but that twist only works because of Willis' heartfelt performance… Willis keeps you looking only at the things you're supposed to notice."

Willis' family revealed Wednesday that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive condition that affects one's ability to speak and understand language, and that he will be "stepping away" from acting as a result. The news prompted several tributes from Willis' fans and past collaborators, including Sixth Sense writer-director Shyamalan, who wrote on Twitter, "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as [a] kid."

Osment concluded his own post by expressing "the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

