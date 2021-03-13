The Oscar winner is open to playing Pepper Potts again under one condition.

Gwyneth Paltrow offers update on what it'd take for her to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don't count Gwyneth Paltrow out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet.

Appearing on People (the TV show!) this week, the actress and lifestyle entrepreneur told host Kay Adams that she would be open to returning to a Marvel film or TV series as Pepper Potts "if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two."

The Oscar-winning actress and Iron Man star has appeared in more MCU projects than most of the Avengers — so many that she has been known to forget some — but implied she was done with the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. "I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point," she joked to Variety in 2019.

Image zoom Credit: Marvel

Since 2015, Paltrow has been pulling further and further away from acting in general, and building her brand Goop, which had a Netflix docuseries last year.

With the MCU becoming more and more expansive though, now including Disney+ shows like WandaVision, there's a good chance Disney may take her up on that spare day of shooting she has offered.