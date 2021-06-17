Gwyneth Paltrow's kids haven't seen her movies: Apple thinks 'it's weird if I'm onscreen'

Paltrow playfully reveals that her kids haven't taken an interest in watching their Oscar-winning mom's chops on the big screen.

Apple's interest has fallen far from Gwyneth Paltrow's career tree.

The Oscar-winning movie star told Shop TODAY with Jill Martin that her teenage children Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, have yet to take an interest in her career as an actress.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," Paltrow revealed of the pair, whom she shares with recording artist Chris Martin. "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

"She says she likes me here," Paltrow said of Apple, laughing as she put her hands over her heart. "[She thinks] it's weird if I'm onscreen!"

Still, the fact that Moses has at least seen Iron Man gives him a leg up on his mother: Paltrow famously implied that she didn't even know she was in key titles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a 2019 TV appearance with her MCU costar Jon Favreau.

Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses Gwyneth Paltrow with children Apple and Moses. | Credit: gwyneth paltrow/instagram

"I just got confused," she later clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "There are so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies."

