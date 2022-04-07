"Angelina beat me," the singer told Ellen DeGeneres when asked about past auditions.

Gwen Stefani says she lost Mr. and Mrs. Smith role to Angelina Jolie

The No Doubt rocker and Voice coach told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that she auditioned for the lead role in Doug Limon's hit action flick, but lost it to Angelina Jolie.

"What movie role have you auditioned for that people would be surprised to know?" DeGeneres asked, to which the 52-year-old responded: "Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Angelina beat me."

After the audience gasped, Stefani joked that the film "would've been a different story" if she had starred with Pitt as Jane and John Smith, its central couple, who lead double lives as an unhappily married pair on the surface and deadly assassins on the down low.

Representatives for Stefani and Liman did not immediately respond to EW with more information on the singer-songwriter's comments.

Though Mr. and Mrs. Smith was a global hit that earned $487 million at the worldwide box office, its production also became a tabloid spectacle, as it was made during the early stages of Pitt and Jolie's eventual romance — while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt, who later wed Jolie in 2014, said he "fell in love" with the Oscar-winning Girl, Interrupted star because of the film in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone.

While she didn't land the role in Liman's film, Stefani did earn a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her work in the ensemble cast of Martin Scorsese's Leonardo DiCaprio–led Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator, in which she portrayed Hollywood legend Jean Harlow. She's also made smaller appearances as herself in TV shows like Gossip Girl and Portlandia, and voiced DJ Suki in the 2016 animated movie Trolls.

