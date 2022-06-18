Guy Ritchie is going the distance with live-action Hercules movie at Disney

Get ready to see Hercules (honey, you mean Hunk-ules!) in a whole new light.

Deadline was first to report that Guy Ritchie is developing a live-action version of Disney's 1997 animated film. This will be Ritchie's second time teaming up with Disney after his live-action adaptation of Aladdin became his first movie to gross more than a billion dollars.

HERCULES, animation, 1997.; Guy Ritchie attends the World Premiere of Disneys "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA on May 21, 2019, in the culmination of the films Magic Carpet World Tour with stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Mexico City and Amman, Jordan. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett; Jesse Grant/Getty

The live-action Hercules will be produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo's production company AGBO. While Dave Callaham has written a first draft of the script, the studio is reportedly in the process of hiring more writers.

There's no word yet on whether or not the live-action movie will include all the iconic songs from the original animated version — but since the songs are the best part, there's no reason to do this adaptation without them. And that's the gospel truth.

Musical or not, Disney purists will be hoping the new adaptation doesn't stray too far from the classic animated version — something Ritchie told EW he was keenly aware of when working on Aladdin. "Clearly people are very attached to the original songs and clearly that's part of the DNA," he said in December 2018, "so we didn't really want to stray from the original stuff, just an embellishment with a couple of new tracks."

Reps for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

