Gus Kenworthy thinks his gay kiss in 80 for Brady was cut 'for Middle America'

"Release the tapes! See if you can get that trending," Kenworthy joked.

Gus Kenworthy says 80 for Brady called an audible on his big scene.

The Olympic skier makes a brief cameo in the film with actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez. But according to Kenworthy, they filmed a longer version of the scene featuring a kiss that didn't make the final cut.

"They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America," Kenworthy told Variety at the Gold Meets Golden benefit for Angel City Sports.

Kenworthy also revealed that they shot multiple takes of the kiss, some of which were on the steamier side. "Some of them got raunchy," Kenworthy said. "Release the tapes! See if you can get that trending. They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or five times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out."

Gus Kenworthy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gus Kenworthy | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Fifth Season, who produced the movie and sold it to Paramount for distribution, did not immediately reply to EW's request for comment.

Kenworthy wrapped up his skiing career at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and he's been pivoting to acting over the last few years. He started off in reality television, competing on The Challenge and guest judging on RuPaul's Drag Race and Beat Bobby Flay.

In 2019, he played Chet Clancy on American Horror Story: 1984, and he is hoping to focus more on acting and less on reality television. He recently told People that his dream would be to star in a rom-com like Bros.

"Honestly, it would be something similar to Bros, which we just saw, but like my dream as a kid was to be the lead in a rom-com," Kenworthy said. "I loved romantic comedies — to this day, they're still like my favorite movies. I just think it's such a great formula, and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream."

Kenworthy came out as gay in 2015 in an interview with ESPN.

Note: The article previously incorrectly stated that Gus Kenworthy and Brian Jordan Alvarez were in a relationship.