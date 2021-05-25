In the first Gunpowder Milkshake trailer, Game of Thrones veteran Lena Headey utters the words every daughter dreams of hearing from their mother: "There's not a single person on earth I'd rather kill people with."

There are plenty more tearjerking moments like that in the film that flaunts an ensemble of assassins played by Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan, Black Panther's Angela Bassett, Crazy Rich Asians' Michelle Yeoh, and The Haunting of Hill House's Carla Gugino.

Directed by Big Bad Wolves' Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake is the story of Sam (Gillan), who followed in her mom Scarlet's (Headey) footsteps to become a hit woman years after she was abandoned as a child. During a mission-gone-wrong, Sam kills the wrong person and is forced to go rogue when an 8-year-old girl (played by Big Little Lies and Avatar 2's Chloe Coleman) gets thrown into the midst of a gang war.

With few places to turn, Sam reunites with Scarlet and her estranged mom's former hit women (Bassett, Yeoh, and Gugino).

Studiocanal and STX will release the movie in international territories, but Netflix picked up U.S. rights and will debut it domestically July 14.

Watch all the action-packed goodies — from a diner shootout to bowling alley fisticuffs — in the trailer above.