Gundam is going live-action with Netflix movie from Kong: Skull Island director

Kong: Skull Island helmer Jordan Vogt-Roberts is heading to Netflix for another movie with a larger-than-life hero.

The filmmaker will direct and produce Legendary's first-ever live-action movie based on Gundam, the massively popular anime franchise about giant humanoid robots that do battle in space.

Brian K. Vaughan, of Y: The Last Man and Runaways, is writing the screenplay.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the main anime is set in the Universal Century, an era in which the human population has far exceeded its own sustainability and people have emigrated to space colonies. This leads to a war between the colonies, who want their independence, and those still on Earth. The characters of Gundam pilot mobile suits (i.e., big robots) and wage epic battles that have come to shape anime.

'Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.' | Credit: Sunrise

The Gundam franchise is now so massive it contains manga, animated movies, video games, toys, novels, and more.

"A tweet cannot begin to express how excited I am by this!" Vogt-Roberts tweeted Monday.

While Gundam is bringing anime to live-action, Legendary and Netflix are also working on the opposite. A Pacific Rim anime series launched on the streaming platform, and it will be followed by two more, one based on Tomb Raider and one based on King Kong.