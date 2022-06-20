Guillermo Diaz on working with Britney Spears, intense Scandal scenes, the upcoming Bros, and more

Party Girl (1995)

Diaz remembers how much fun he had working with one specific castmate. "Parker Posey just made that movie so special for me," he says. During the audition process he went in five times, doing the last couple with Posey, who he calls "the most unique person" he's ever met. "I remember walking into the audition, getting to pages with my lines, and she was like 'Let's put that shit down. Let's just do it.' We just [improvised] together," he recalls. Diaz adds that she that brought a singular perspective to Party Girl, like many of her other roles, and most of her wardrobe was her own.

As a self-described "nerd," Diaz wasn't hitting clubs in the Big Apple in the '90s, but he says Posey would take him out on the town. For clubs like The Tunnel, you had to get chosen to go in, and with Posey he'd get right in.