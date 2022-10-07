15. Mimic (1997)

Directed, written, and produced by Guillermo del Toro

Of his first American film, del Toro had this to say to a crowd at London's BFI Film Festival in 2017: "I really hated the experience. My first American experience was almost my last because it was with the Weinsteins and Miramax. I have to tell you, two horrible things happened in the late '90s: my father was kidnapped and I worked with the Weinsteins. I know which one was worse…the kidnapping made more sense. I knew what they wanted."

Mim-Blecch!, as Mad magazine never called it, essentially boils down to "killer cockroaches take the subway." Starring Mira Sorvino, Mimic has the makings of a great creature feature, and indeed there are flashes that work, but it is visibly cobbled together by a committee, riddled with inconsistent performances and inserts that make no earthly sense. (During the climax, the film inexplicably cuts to the New York street on California's Paramount lot, where a series of narratively unrelated explosions decimate Seinfeld's neighborhood.) Mimic feels depressingly similar to a dozen or so other Dimension releases from around this time, down to the Marco Beltrami score and its Scream-inspired poster. It's so anonymous you could feasibly believe it was directed by Joe Chappelle or Gregory Widen, not Guillermo del Toro.

Del Toro's slightly-improved director's cut (available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube) is the only version worth watching, but it's still an imperfect film that feels far from the filmmaker's singular vision.

