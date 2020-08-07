Surprise! Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia will now wrap with a movie in 2021

Wizards wasn't the last after all. Get ready for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

Turns out Wizards, the third installment of Guillermo del Toro's animated Tales of Arcadia trilogy, was not the last. On Friday, as Netflix premiered all 10 episodes of Wizards on the platform, the streamer announced a surprise movie is now in development for a 2021 premiere.

Tales of Arcadia, developed with DreamWorks Animation, began with Trollhunters in 2016. The fantasy saga introduced Jim (voiced by Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Emile Hirsch), an unlikely hero who discovers a hidden war between trolls waging beneath his hometown of Arcadia. The story followed with 2018's 3Below, about two aliens who crash land in Arcadia as they try to evade bounty hunters. Wizards now follows magician-in-training Douxie (Once Upon a Time's Colin O'Donoghue), who embarks on a time-travel adventure to medieval Camelot with the heroes of Arcadia.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the planned feature film, will now be the official capper.

"Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV," Del Toro, who created and executive produces the movie, said in a statement. "We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive 'all-stars' reunion. DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off."

Netflix released a brief teaser video to accompany Friday's news.

Rise of the Titans will be executive produced by del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman.

Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt will direct the film, which was written by Guggenheim and the Hagemans.

