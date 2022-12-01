The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer teases one final adventure

Grab your Zune and crank up the Awesome Mix: The Guardians of the Galaxy are reuniting for one last adventure.

Vol. 3 is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, and it features the usual crew, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel). But the trailer finds everyone in a tricky place: Peter is still mourning the loss of Zoe Saldaña's Gamora (who technically died in Avengers: Infinity War, only to be sort of resurrected as an alternate timeline version of herself). And the film's main plot centers on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

The trailer also teases a few new faces: Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji joins the cast as the nefarious High Evolutionary, while Borat breakout Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo the Space Dog. The trailer also reveals the first official look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the shiny-gold superman first teased in 2017 in the Vol. 2 post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' | Credit: Marvel Studios

The Vol. 3 trailer comes about a week after the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a festive 44-minute tale with lower stakes and way more Christmas cheer. Gunn and the cast filmed Vol. 3 and the holiday special at the same time, and the director told EW that he felt "a lot of pressure" to get Vol. 3 right, adding, "It really matters to me that we end this story well."

"I'll be honest, I started looking at all the trilogies that have existed throughout time, and in most trilogies, the third movie is awful," Gunn said. "There's a couple of exceptions, but when I say a couple, I mean like two or three. It's very rare that the third movie in a franchise is good. So, it was important to me that we really ended this story in a good way. A lot of Vol. 3 is going back to the beginning so that we can really see the end. We see the importance of Rocket's character and who he is. It was just important to me that it worked and that I did everything I possibly could for the sake of these characters and for the fans. So, I put my all into it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters May 5, 2023. Watch the trailer above.

