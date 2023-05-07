Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Super Mario Bros. Movie top this week's report.

It's the Chris Pratt Cinematic Universe at the weekend box office

Chris Pratt is having a good weekend at the box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment of Marvel's trilogy centered on a ragtag group of intergalactic mercenaries led by Pratt's Star-Lord, opened at No. 1 with $114 million at the North American box office and an additional $168 million overseas, per Comscore.

Though it opened behind its predecessor (which debuted with a domestic $146 million in 2017), Vol. 3 surpassed the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which opened in 2014 with $94 million. The final film, which introduces Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, at long last dethroned Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Pratt and sat atop the box office for the past four weeks.

(from left) Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.; (L-R): Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL. Chris Pratt in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' | Credit: Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment/ Universal Pictures; Jessica Miglio/Marvel Studios

It's unclear how Star-Lord and co. will fare as Fast X revs up for a May 19 release, followed by The Little Mermaid live-action's splash into theaters May 26.

