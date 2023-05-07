It's the Chris Pratt Cinematic Universe at the weekend box office
Chris Pratt is having a good weekend at the box office.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment of Marvel's trilogy centered on a ragtag group of intergalactic mercenaries led by Pratt's Star-Lord, opened at No. 1 with $114 million at the North American box office and an additional $168 million overseas, per Comscore.
Though it opened behind its predecessor (which debuted with a domestic $146 million in 2017), Vol. 3 surpassed the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which opened in 2014 with $94 million. The final film, which introduces Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, at long last dethroned Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Pratt and sat atop the box office for the past four weeks.
It's unclear how Star-Lord and co. will fare as Fast X revs up for a May 19 release, followed by The Little Mermaid live-action's splash into theaters May 26.
Super Mario Bros. Movie, though no longer No. 1, still enjoyed an agreeable second place slot with $518 million across North America and $1.1 billion worldwide. The video game adaptation, which also features a voice cast of Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day, became the first movie of 2023 to cross the $1 billion mark last weekend.
Evil Dead Rise came in at No. 3 at the domestic box office with $54 million, followed by Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret in fourth place with $12.6 million. Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's rom-com Love Again, which also stars Celine Dion in her film acting debut and Chopra's husband and musician Nick Jonas, rounded out the top five and opened with $2.4 million.
