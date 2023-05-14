The quadruple threat of Fonda, Keaton, Bergen, and Steenburgen were no match for Star-Lord and the gang.

Book Club: The Next Chapter fails to turn the page on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the box office

This is Chris Pratt's box office and everyone else is just living in it.

For the second week in a row, the actor has the top two films of the weekend, with the legendary actress buffet known as Book Club: The Next Chapter debuting at a distant third.

(L-R): Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL. The heroes of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 held on to the top spot, with only a 49 percent drop from its opening weekend, bringing in $60.5 million. Domestically, the MCU fave has raked in $231.2 million, while worldwide it has already surpassed the half-billion mark with $528.8 million.

In second place is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which Pratt plays the mustachioed titular hero. The flick earned another $13 million in its sixth week of release, for a domestic total of $536 million and a global gross of $1.2 billion.

Book Club: The Next Chapter — the sequel to the 2018 film reuniting Oscar winners Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen and serial Emmy snatcher Candice Bergen — opened in a respectable third place with $6.5 million. Internationally, it earned another $3.1 million for a worldwide premiere total of $9.6 million.

Book Club: The Next Chapter Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Candice Bergen in 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' | Credit: FIFTH SEASON, LLC/Focus Features

"Older women are the fastest-growing demographic in the world," Fonda recently told EW. "So studios are smart to make movies for older women. We discovered how important female friendship as entertainment was over seven years of making Grace and Frankie. There was and is a hunger. Women really want to see movies like this. It makes them feel good. It gives them hope. 'Oh, getting older isn't so bad.'"

In its fourth week of release, Evil Dead Rise took in $3.7 million, scoring fourth place at the box office, bringing its domestic total to $60.2 million and $131.8 million globally. And coming in fifth was the adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which earned $2.5 million in its third week of release, for a total domestic haul of $16.5 million.

