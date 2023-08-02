Get ready for one last ride, because James Gunn's third installment of Marvel's rag tag team of unlikely heroes is heading to a TV near you.

After an explosive theatrical debut in May 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is touching down on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 to make its streaming debut. Gunn's emotional third film in the saga of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his crew of misfits, officially brings the Guardians' story to a collective close, nearly a decade since the first movie debuted.

Guardians of the Galaxy rapidly became an integral part of the superhero film landscape when it released in 2014. It introduced audiences to a different type of superhero narrative, one that wasn't fully based on Earth and the problems of its inhabitants, expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) beyond Earth and exploring the cosmos. It also helped to shine a light on heroes beyond the typical Avengers lineup, like Iron Man or Thor. The movie wasn't afraid to poke fun at the genre and itself, with an irreverent tone and memorable characters, including the now-memorable diminutive talking tree we all love to quote: Groot (Vin Diesel).

The comic book adventure was also a critical and commercial success, coming in as the third-highest-grossing film of the year after raking in a whopping $773.3 million worldwide.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available on digital, and physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD as well. If you're ready to see the Guardians' story come to a close for the first time or want to revisit the crew's final encore, EW has the answers to your burning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 questions about streaming, post-credits scenes, Easter eggs, and more.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Credit: Jessica Miglio/Marvel Studios

Where can I stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available exclusively on Disney+ to stream right now. You'll need a paid subscription to the service to watch it, unless you purchase or rent a copy from Amazon, Apple, or other digital storefronts. Otherwise, it's available to purchase physically . It's unclear if the film will eventually be released to other streaming services, though that's highly unlikely, especially this close to the movie's initial theatrical debut.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, there are two post-credits scenes, to be exact. One depicts several members of the Guardians team heading off on a new adventure: retirement. Star-Lord makes the decision to return to Earth and reconnect with his grandfather (Gregg Henry) in a touching moment that seemed as though it may never come after we learned of the character's disdain for his home world.

We see Mantis (Pom Klementieff) setting off to explore the galaxy on her own, while Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) make a home for themselves on Knowhere as they work to rebuild it back to its former glory. Drax gets to be the father he was born to be to the children the Guardians rescued from the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) clutches. Meanwhile, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) finds a home for herself as part of the Ravagers. The remaining team members are just the new leader Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel).

After that, it's time to meet the new team of Guardians, which the movie sets up nicely, almost as if there could be an entirely new flick around the corner. We head off to a new planet in the second post-credits scene with Rocket leading his band of Guardians clad in new outfits, followed by Groot and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and "good girl" canine Cosmo (Maria Bakalova). Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) even gets a chance to shine, as he's made the decision to fight for the good guys.

But one of the most intriguing parts of this post-credits scene is the newest Guardians recruit: Phyla (Kai Zen), who the team previously rescued earlier in the movie. She's already shown off her potential for some particularly amazing powers. We don't get to see everyone's expertise at the end of the movie, however, because when a pack of alien creatures begin stampeding toward the new team, that's where things cut off. Rocket chooses Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" on the Zune gifted to him by his pal Peter, and that's all she wrote…for now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Credit: Marvel Studios

Are there Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Yes, there are a number of fun callbacks and Easter eggs to be found within this final installment of the Guardians series. Here are just a few to pick up on during your rewatch or your first time through:

The new Guardians' ship is called the Bowie, and it probably isn't a mystery as to who it was named after. Quill named his first ship the Milano, after his crush on actress Alyssa Milano. He named his second ship the Benatar, after the legendary rocker Pat Benatar. The Bowie gets its name from one of Peter's favorite musicians, David Bowie.

The colorful space suits the Guardians don later in the movie are a reference to Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, both in design and in hue.

During a card game later in the film on Knowhere, there are several Marvel characters who make quick cameos: Cosmo the dog, Howard the Duck (Seth Green), and the Broker (Christopher Fairbank), who we first met in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

When Adam Warlock rushes to save Peter later in the film and Peter reaches out to the superhero, they're posed as Michelangelo first painted God and Adam on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, a reference that no doubt isn't lost on art-savvy audiences.

The newest Guardians recruit, Phyla, is actually Phyla-Vell, the daughter of the original Mar-Vell, the first Captain Marvel ahead of Carol Danvers. It's unclear if she'll play a role in any future films similar to the one she did in the comic continuity.

There is a message indicating that Star-Lord "will return" in one of the post-credits scenes, which means we could be seeing a solo film for the character in the future.

For more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, read all of EW's coverage below — from exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers to secret alien roles and post-credit scenes.