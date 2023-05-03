The Guardians of the Galaxy press play on their swan song

It was particularly poignant for James Gunn, the writer-director who's helmed all three Guardians movies. Not only was he bidding farewell to the characters he first brought to the screen more than a decade ago, but Vol. 3 would turn out to be his final Marvel film, one last swan song before he departs for the top job at rival studio DC. There's also the fact that it almost didn't happen at all: Marvel's parent company Disney fired Gunn in 2018, after several of his old, offensive tweets recirculated. But Gunn's cast rallied behind him, lobbying both publicly and privately for his reinstatement. "Fighting to get our director back, that was something that brought us together," Gillan, 35, says. "In a weird way, the Guardians felt more real than ever. Literally, we had Chris Pratt leading the charge. It was like, Star-Lord is real!"