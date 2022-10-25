The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?

Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Specifically, their goal is to head to Earth and find him the best Christmas present ever: a kidnapped and gift-wrapped Kevin Bacon, played by the actual Footloose actor.

The trailer also teases plenty of holiday shenanigans, including a trip to Hollywood and the introduction of Cosmo the Space Dog, played by Borat breakout Maria Bakalova.

The Guardians holiday special takes place before the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023. Gunn has said that he expects Vol. 3 to be his last Guardians movie, describing it as the end of the story he first set out to tell 10 years ago.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 25.

