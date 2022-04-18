The ride marks the first time Epcot has opened a roller coaster across its nearly 40-year history.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals will rock out in harmony inside Epcot's first roller coaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — the Disney World park's latest attraction — is set to feature an epic crossover between the two Marvel series, with the ride's central heroes primed to battle one of the villainous Celestials, Eson, throughout the indoor coaster's story.

Credit: Disney Parks

According to Marvel, Eson makes a "startling appearance" along the course as the antagonist attempts "to right a wrong in a big way" with his sights set on Earth. While traversing the attraction, guests will assist Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) as they attempt to thwart the powerful Celestial's plot.

Cosmic Rewind marks the first time the Celestial — also known as The Searcher since first appearing in the Eternals comics in 1976 — and the Guardians have crossed paths, though Eson was once in possession of the Power Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, as detailed in James Gunn's 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The ride marks the first time Epcot has opened a roller coaster across its nearly 40-year history, taking over the former building that once housed the Ellen's Energy Adventure ride starring Bill Nye and Ellen DeGeneres. Senior Imagineer Wyatt Winter previously told EW the coaster — which features controlled, 360-degree rotation after an intense backwards-facing launch — allows guests to experience "[slower] speeds to take it all in, along with high-speed coaster experiences," with the thrill factor registering somewhere between existing attractions Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

Winter added that the attraction's story is a "stand-alone" narrative set on planet Xandar, which both compliments the Guardians films and expands upon the universe, and includes familiar touches fans will recognize, such as the inclusion of a pop-rock soundtrack, returning cast members (including Glenn Close as Nova Prime Irani Rael), and nostalgic nods to both the film series as well as Disney parks history.

Credit: Disney/MARVEL

"The idea here is the planet of Xandar has come to earth, or 'Terra,' as they call it — they're here to set up the first Other-World Showcase Pavilion," Winter said, elaborating on the new themed area built around the Cosmic Rewind coaster. "They wanted to come to Earth and reach out and talk about their people, technology, and culture. We've done that at Epcot for years, where we've had other countries come and show their cultures. As you come in, we're invited to start to learn about the similarities and how we're all connected. They want to learn as much about us as teaching all of us on Earth about Xandar."

Epcot's new ride joins an ambitious roster of projects currently in development around the Orlando resort's parks, including an Magic Kingdom's upcoming Tron-themed roller coaster, a Moana water-based walk-through area currently under construction as part of Epcot's massive overhaul plans, and the just-opened Star Wars Galactic StarCruiser two-day themed experience at the Hollywood Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27 at Epcot. Read EW's full preview of the new ride here.

Credit: Disney Parks

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

